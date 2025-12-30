Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Drug Policy

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, at a recent political rally, accused the DMK government of failing to effectively tackle the drug menace in Tamil Nadu.

According to Palaniswami, Health Minister Ma Subramanian's assertion of a drug-free state is misleading, and the public remains unconvinced by these claims.

The AIADMK leader also questioned the results of government measures against drug peddling, citing only partial action against identified traffickers, and suggested that his party is prepared for electoral success in the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)