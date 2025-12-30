Left Menu

Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Drug Policy

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK government for inadequate efforts to combat drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu. He challenged Health Minister Ma Subramanian's claims of a 'drug-free' state, questioning government campaigns and arrests related to drug peddling.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, at a recent political rally, accused the DMK government of failing to effectively tackle the drug menace in Tamil Nadu.

According to Palaniswami, Health Minister Ma Subramanian's assertion of a drug-free state is misleading, and the public remains unconvinced by these claims.

The AIADMK leader also questioned the results of government measures against drug peddling, citing only partial action against identified traffickers, and suggested that his party is prepared for electoral success in the upcoming Assembly elections.

