Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Drug Policy
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK government for inadequate efforts to combat drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu. He challenged Health Minister Ma Subramanian's claims of a 'drug-free' state, questioning government campaigns and arrests related to drug peddling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, at a recent political rally, accused the DMK government of failing to effectively tackle the drug menace in Tamil Nadu.
According to Palaniswami, Health Minister Ma Subramanian's assertion of a drug-free state is misleading, and the public remains unconvinced by these claims.
The AIADMK leader also questioned the results of government measures against drug peddling, citing only partial action against identified traffickers, and suggested that his party is prepared for electoral success in the upcoming Assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Odisha Reacts to Brutal Attack on Youth in Tamil Nadu
BJP Blasts DMK Over Train Assault in Tamil Nadu
President Returns Tamil Nadu's VC Appointment Bill
Congress Leader Denounces Internal Criticism Amidst Tamil Nadu Alliance Tensions
AIADMK's Bold Claim: Victory and Reformation for Tamil Nadu