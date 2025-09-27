WHO and UNIATF Honor Global Leaders Driving Innovative Action on Obesity

On 25 September 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force on the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (UNIATF) recognized 12 countries and 7 non-State actors for pioneering innovative, multisectoral approaches to combat obesity.

The announcement came during the Tenth Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Task Force, titled Accelerating Action on Obesity Prevention and Management. The event was jointly organized by WHO, the Government of Egypt, and UNIATF on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and the Fourth UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs.

Global Recognition for Bold Action

From sugar taxes to digital health tools and nationwide school meal programmes, the awardees demonstrated diverse yet impactful strategies in addressing obesity — a condition that now affects 1 in 8 people worldwide.

“Obesity is largely preventable. Yet millions of people around the world face environments that make it easier to gain weight and harder to stay healthy,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Control. “These champions demonstrate that progress is possible, and their leadership inspires collective action to stop obesity worldwide.”

The Growing Global Obesity Crisis

Obesity rates have more than doubled over the past three decades, fueling an epidemic of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as:

Type 2 diabetes

Cardiovascular disease

Certain cancers

Musculoskeletal disorders

This crisis places an immense burden on health systems, communities, and economies. Children and young people are particularly vulnerable, with rising rates of childhood overweight threatening long-term health outcomes.

WHO’s Acceleration Plan to Stop Obesity

To address the escalating crisis, WHO has developed the Acceleration Plan to Stop Obesity, built on five pillars:

Scaling up cost-effective interventions proven to prevent and manage obesity. Supporting real-world delivery to ensure policies translate into action. Driving global advocacy to maintain political will and funding. Engaging a wide range of partners, including governments, civil society, and the private sector. Strengthening accountability mechanisms to monitor and evaluate progress.

These efforts complement existing global commitments, including the World Health Assembly’s Global Nutrition Targets (aiming to halt increases in childhood overweight) and the global NCD target to halt the rise of diabetes and obesity by 2025.

2025 UNIATF Award Winners

The winners reflect global diversity and innovation across governments, academia, and civil society.

Ministries of Health and Government Agencies

Egypt – Ministry of Health and Population

Greece – Ministry of Health

Malaysia – Ministry of Health

Mexico – Instituto Nacional de Salud Pública

Portugal – Directorate-General of Health

Philippines – National Nutrition Council

Qatar – National Obesity Treatment Center, Qatar Metabolic Institute, Hamad Medical Corporation

Saudi Arabia – Ministry of Health

Seychelles – Ministry of Health

South Africa – National Department of Health

Spain – Ministry of Health

Timor-Leste – Ministry of Health

Non-Governmental Organizations, Academia, and Foundations

Belgium – Belgian Association for the Study of Obesity (BASO)

Cameroon – Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Services (CBCHS)

Canada – Obesity Matters

Colombia – Red PaPaz (Corporación Colombiana de Padres y Madres)

Georgia – Non-communicable Diseases Alliance in Georgia

Russia – Institute for Obesity Prevention and Control (IPICO)

South Africa – Desmond Tutu Health Foundation

A Call to Action

The awards not only celebrate progress but also highlight the urgent need for more countries to scale up obesity prevention. Initiatives such as taxation on sugary beverages, restrictions on unhealthy food marketing, improved urban design, and school-based interventions are all recognized as effective, scalable solutions.

By acknowledging champions across regions and sectors, WHO and UNIATF hope to inspire governments and civil society organizations to adopt bold, evidence-based measures that can transform food systems, reshape environments, and make healthy choices easier for all.