Left Menu

Pharma Giants Brace for US Tariff Impact Amid Health Debates

Recent health news highlights include actions by Mexico's Senasica on detecting screwworm, US-UK tensions over pharma tariffs, and AstraZeneca's drug price cuts. Trump announced new tariffs on pharmaceuticals while Google and Flo Health settled a privacy case. Fractyl Health's study on weight loss and Roche's US investments also feature prominently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:31 IST
Pharma Giants Brace for US Tariff Impact Amid Health Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of recent developments within the health and pharmaceutical sectors, Mexico's National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality, or Senasica, confirmed detecting a screwworm case due to US-protocol-based fly-trapping systems. This effort reflects cross-border collaboration in animal health management.

Meanwhile, Britain is striving for favorable outcomes amid new US tariffs on pharmaceuticals, initiated by President Donald Trump. The proposed 100% tariff threatens firms unless they develop manufacturing infrastructure in the US. AstraZeneca, responding to US demands, announces significant price cuts directly for patients on certain drugs.

Additionally, Google and Flo Health have settled a privacy lawsuit, agreeing to pay $56 million over data collection in a period-tracking app. In another development, Fractyl Health's new procedure is showing promising results in weight loss studies, reflecting ongoing innovation within the health sector.

TRENDING

1
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denounces Repeated House Arrests

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denounces Repeated House Arrests

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh: Reviving Tourism and Transforming into 'Khel Bhoomi'

Himachal Pradesh: Reviving Tourism and Transforming into 'Khel Bhoomi'

 India
3
Chief Minister Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Welfare and Empowerment

Chief Minister Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Welfare and Empowerment

 India
4
TVK chief Vijay abruptly ends speech at heavily overcrowded rally in Karur, several people in crowd faint; taken away in ambulances.

TVK chief Vijay abruptly ends speech at heavily overcrowded rally in Karur, ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025