Pharma Giants Brace for US Tariff Impact Amid Health Debates

In a series of recent developments within the health and pharmaceutical sectors, Mexico's National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality, or Senasica, confirmed detecting a screwworm case due to US-protocol-based fly-trapping systems. This effort reflects cross-border collaboration in animal health management.

Meanwhile, Britain is striving for favorable outcomes amid new US tariffs on pharmaceuticals, initiated by President Donald Trump. The proposed 100% tariff threatens firms unless they develop manufacturing infrastructure in the US. AstraZeneca, responding to US demands, announces significant price cuts directly for patients on certain drugs.

Additionally, Google and Flo Health have settled a privacy lawsuit, agreeing to pay $56 million over data collection in a period-tracking app. In another development, Fractyl Health's new procedure is showing promising results in weight loss studies, reflecting ongoing innovation within the health sector.