Apollo Hospitals Expands Global Footprint with Key Agreement in Iraq

Apollo Hospitals has signed an agreement with Iraq's Ministry of Interior to manage the Internal Security Force Hospital. The partnership aims to provide world-class medical care to Iraqi security forces and their families, enhancing healthcare services and marking a milestone in international healthcare collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:34 IST
Apollo Hospitals has entered into a landmark agreement with Iraq's Ministry of Interior to oversee operations at the Internal Security Force Hospital, a move set to enhance healthcare services for Iraqi security forces. The agreement, announced on Saturday, aims to deliver top-tier medical care to the forces and their families, while reinforcing Apollo's burgeoning global presence in the healthcare sector.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, hailed the collaboration as a pivotal step in the institution's mission to offer exceptional healthcare services beyond India's borders. She emphasized that the partnership will integrate Apollo's expertise in hospital management, clinical care, and patient safety, ensuring delivery of world-class healthcare at the Iraqi facility.

The agreement aligns with Apollo's broader vision of 'Heal in India, Heal by India, Heal from India,' articulated by Founder-Chairman Pratap C Reddy. He highlighted the growing significance of Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, as a global healthcare hub, noting the facility's treatment of over 20,000 international patients monthly. The new partnership aims to extend this expertise to benefit Iraq's security forces and their families, exemplifying a commitment to international healthcare advancement.

