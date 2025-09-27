Left Menu

Goa Pushes for Accessible and Affordable Arthroscopy

Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced efforts to make arthroscopy treatments affordable and accessible through initiatives spotlighted at the IASCON 2025 event. The Goa Medical College will host live surgery demonstrations. These advanced techniques promise reduced recovery times and cater to active lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:02 IST
Goa Pushes for Accessible and Affordable Arthroscopy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has outlined plans to make arthroscopic procedures both accessible and economical for the public. Arthroscopy, known for its minimally invasive techniques involving an arthroscope, is used to address joint issues such as those affecting the knee, hip, or shoulder.

The announcements were made during the inauguration of IASCON 2025, the annual conference held by the Indian Arthroscopy Society, where the Goa Medical College was selected to demonstrate live surgeries by renowned national and international specialists. Minister Rane highlighted this as a milestone, positioning Goa as a cutting-edge medical hub.

The government aims to ensure that modern medical procedures like arthroscopy facilitate faster recovery times, particularly benefiting athletes and individuals keen to quickly resume active lifestyles. Rane emphasized the commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery by integrating global expertise and innovations for the welfare of every citizen in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
3
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
4
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025