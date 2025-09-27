Goa Pushes for Accessible and Affordable Arthroscopy

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has outlined plans to make arthroscopic procedures both accessible and economical for the public. Arthroscopy, known for its minimally invasive techniques involving an arthroscope, is used to address joint issues such as those affecting the knee, hip, or shoulder.

The announcements were made during the inauguration of IASCON 2025, the annual conference held by the Indian Arthroscopy Society, where the Goa Medical College was selected to demonstrate live surgeries by renowned national and international specialists. Minister Rane highlighted this as a milestone, positioning Goa as a cutting-edge medical hub.

The government aims to ensure that modern medical procedures like arthroscopy facilitate faster recovery times, particularly benefiting athletes and individuals keen to quickly resume active lifestyles. Rane emphasized the commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery by integrating global expertise and innovations for the welfare of every citizen in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)