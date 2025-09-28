Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Pharma Giants in the Crosshairs

The UK is negotiating with the US over proposed 100% tariffs on pharmaceuticals. AstraZeneca plans drug discounts following Trump’s demands. Sanofi offers insulin at $35/month in the US. Global drugmakers rush to increase US manufacturing amid threats of steep tariffs. Roche and Novartis boost investments in US operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK government is actively negotiating with the United States to resolve tensions over impending 100% tariffs on pharmaceuticals. The British administration seeks a favorable outcome from discussions after President Donald Trump's declaration that stricter tariffs would be enforced on pharmaceutical imports unless companies establish a manufacturing footprint on American soil.

In response to President Trump's pressure, AstraZeneca is set to reduce prices on certain drugs available directly to US cash-paying patients. These discounts, which will be as high as 70% off list prices, underscore the company's commitment to affordability amidst growing political scrutiny. Similarly, Sanofi has announced an initiative to offer insulin products at an accessible price of $35 per month for U.S. patients.

Amid these developments, global pharmaceutical companies are racing to expand their US operations. With potential tariffs threatening profits, companies with greater exposure to regions like the UK, EU, South Korea, and Japan are expected to fare better, thanks to existing agreements that limit tariff impositions. Meanwhile, Fractyl Health's experimental procedure shows promise by maintaining weight loss, further demonstrating the dynamic nature of the current biomedical landscape.

