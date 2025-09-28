Rising Casualties in Tamil Nadu Stampede Tragedy
The death toll from a stampede in Tamil Nadu has reached 39, with 67 individuals receiving treatment. Of those deceased, postmortems have been completed for 30, and bodies have been returned to families. Meanwhile, 26 have been discharged, and two in-patients are in critical condition.
The death toll from a tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu has now reached 39, according to health officials. Currently, 67 individuals are still receiving treatment in hospitals following the incident.
Among the deceased are 17 women, 13 men, four male children, and five female children. "Postmortems have been completed for 30 of the victims and their bodies have been handed over to their families," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar informed reporters.
Inpatient admissions continue to be monitored closely with two patients in critical condition. However, most are stable, and one patient has been relocated to the Madurai General Hospital for further care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
