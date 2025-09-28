Rising Casualties in Tamil Nadu Stampede Tragedy

The death toll from a tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu has now reached 39, according to health officials. Currently, 67 individuals are still receiving treatment in hospitals following the incident.

Among the deceased are 17 women, 13 men, four male children, and five female children. "Postmortems have been completed for 30 of the victims and their bodies have been handed over to their families," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar informed reporters.

Inpatient admissions continue to be monitored closely with two patients in critical condition. However, most are stable, and one patient has been relocated to the Madurai General Hospital for further care.

(With inputs from agencies.)