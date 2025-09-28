British PM Rallies Labour Against Reform UK's Immigration Plans

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged his Labour Party to halt 'navel gazing' and unite in opposition to Reform UK. He accused the populist party of intending to implement a 'racist policy' of mass deportations should they gain power.

Starmer, despite Labour's lag in polls, used the party's annual conference to focus members' anger on Nigel Farage's Reform UK rather than his own leadership. He emphasized the importance of unity ahead of the 'fight of our lives' against Reform.

Facing low ratings, Starmer defends his handling of illegal immigration and seeks to redirect attention to key voter issues as part of Labour's strategy heading into the 2029 national election.

(With inputs from agencies.)