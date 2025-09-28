Left Menu

British PM Rallies Labour Against Reform UK's Immigration Plans

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges his Labour Party to unify against Reform UK, which he accuses of harboring a 'racist policy' of mass deportations. Amid low poll ratings, Starmer seeks to refocus the narrative on tackling illegal immigration ahead of the upcoming national election in 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:01 IST
British PM Rallies Labour Against Reform UK's Immigration Plans
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged his Labour Party to halt 'navel gazing' and unite in opposition to Reform UK. He accused the populist party of intending to implement a 'racist policy' of mass deportations should they gain power.

Starmer, despite Labour's lag in polls, used the party's annual conference to focus members' anger on Nigel Farage's Reform UK rather than his own leadership. He emphasized the importance of unity ahead of the 'fight of our lives' against Reform.

Facing low ratings, Starmer defends his handling of illegal immigration and seeks to redirect attention to key voter issues as part of Labour's strategy heading into the 2029 national election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

 India
2
Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian...

 Global
3
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India
4
South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

South Korea Vows Robust Security After Data Centre Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025