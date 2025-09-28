Left Menu

Ayurveda in Education: A Holistic Approach to Health

The government plans to incorporate Ayurveda into school and college curricula, aiming for a holistic health model. Collaborations with NCERT and UGC focus on course modules, while ongoing research and global initiatives elevate Ayurveda's scientific credibility. AYUSH systems complement modern medicine, enhancing healthcare accessibility and global acceptance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:47 IST
Ayurveda in Education: A Holistic Approach to Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to integrate Ayurvedic practices into widespread education, the government, led by Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, is set on weaving Ayurveda into school and college curricula. Collaborations with entities such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are actively underway to create comprehensive course modules.

The initiative aims to promote holistic health principles among younger generations while ensuring the systematic growth of Ayurveda on a global scale. The Ayush Ministry intensifies evidence-based research to elevate scientific credibility, conducting high-quality clinical trials and garnering support from the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish international standards.

Moreover, Jadhav emphasized that Ayurveda and modern medicine are complementary systems rather than competitors, aiming to develop an integrated healthcare model. Under the National AYUSH Mission, the deployment of AYUSH doctors is enhancing healthcare accessibility, particularly in rural areas, as the government continues to expand the reach of traditional Indian medicine systems worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

 China
2
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
3
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
4
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025