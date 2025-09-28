Ayurveda in Education: A Holistic Approach to Health
The government plans to incorporate Ayurveda into school and college curricula, aiming for a holistic health model. Collaborations with NCERT and UGC focus on course modules, while ongoing research and global initiatives elevate Ayurveda's scientific credibility. AYUSH systems complement modern medicine, enhancing healthcare accessibility and global acceptance.
In a bid to integrate Ayurvedic practices into widespread education, the government, led by Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, is set on weaving Ayurveda into school and college curricula. Collaborations with entities such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are actively underway to create comprehensive course modules.
The initiative aims to promote holistic health principles among younger generations while ensuring the systematic growth of Ayurveda on a global scale. The Ayush Ministry intensifies evidence-based research to elevate scientific credibility, conducting high-quality clinical trials and garnering support from the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish international standards.
Moreover, Jadhav emphasized that Ayurveda and modern medicine are complementary systems rather than competitors, aiming to develop an integrated healthcare model. Under the National AYUSH Mission, the deployment of AYUSH doctors is enhancing healthcare accessibility, particularly in rural areas, as the government continues to expand the reach of traditional Indian medicine systems worldwide.
