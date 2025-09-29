OMRON Healthcare Celebrates Milestone: 400 Million Blood Pressure Monitors Sold Worldwide

OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., a global innovator in medical equipment, recently announced that it has surpassed 400 million in worldwide sales of its blood pressure monitors (BPMs). This milestone reaffirms OMRON's dedication to preventive healthcare and extending healthy life expectancy through home blood pressure monitoring.

The journey began more than 50 years ago with the launch of the first OMRON-branded BPM. Today, technological advancements allow for accurate home monitoring, driving the evolution of blood pressure management and supporting early detection of conditions like atrial fibrillation (AFib).

With a presence in over 130 countries, OMRON is committed to providing accurate and affordable BPMs in emerging markets, addressing health disparities by enabling early detection. The company continues to innovate, fostering partnerships and enhancing technologies like AI-powered detection to support global health preservation.

