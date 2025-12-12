Left Menu

Prosecutors Drop Appeal in Rosmah Mansor's Acquittal Amid 1MDB Scandal

Malaysian prosecutors have retracted their appeal against Rosmah Mansor's acquittal in money laundering and tax evasion charges due to a lack of evidence. Rosmah, wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, faced scrutiny alongside Najib in the 1MDB scandal. Other trials against her continue despite this withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:36 IST
In a significant turn of events, Malaysian prosecutors have decided to drop their appeal against the acquittal of Rosmah Mansor for money laundering and tax evasion. The decision comes amid concerns over the viability of securing a conviction due to insufficient evidence.

Rosmah, who is married to former Prime Minister Najib Razak, had faced widespread criticism for her opulent lifestyle. The Kuala Lumpur High Court had previously acquitted her of multiple charges, leading the Attorney-General's Chambers to reconsider their stance due to deteriorating witness testimonies.

The move to withdraw the appeal precedes significant court decisions regarding Najib, who is already serving a jail term for corruption. This development underscores ongoing legal challenges both Rosmah and Najib confront amid the fallout of the 1MDB scandal.

