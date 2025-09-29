Left Menu

Kidney Cancer Cases Set to Double: A Looming Public Health Challenge

Kidney cancer cases are projected to double within 25 years due to factors like obesity and hypertension. Research highlights the urgent need for preventive measures and improved detection. Current disparities in survival rates can be reduced by addressing lifestyle factors and enhancing access to medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:06 IST
Cases of kidney cancer are expected to double over the next 25 years, attributed largely to preventable risk factors such as obesity, lack of exercise, diabetes, and hypertension, researchers have noted. This alarming projection necessitates urgent intervention to address these underlying causes.

According to a study published in the journal 'European Urology', current global estimates from the Global Cancer Observatory indicate nearly 435,000 new cases and 156,000 deaths worldwide in 2022. These figures could potentially reach 745,791 new cases and 304,861 deaths by 2050 if current trends continue.

The analysis underscores significant disparities in survival rates based on geography and gender, with wealthier regions benefiting from early detection and better healthcare access. Researchers emphasize the importance of lifestyle changes and policy measures to mitigate this looming health crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

