Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

Dr. Upasana Vohra, founder of Vohra Ayurvedic Hospital and Panchkarma Centre, has made significant strides in women's health through her groundbreaking Ayurvedic treatments. After obtaining her degree from Government Ayurvedic Medical College in Patiala, Dr. Vohra's decade-long practice has notably transformed many lives.

Her pioneering research in female hygiene, particularly concerning PCOD and fibroids, has garnered widespread acclaim. Dr. Vohra's proprietary Ayurvedic medicines have empowered women to reclaim control over their health. Distinguished by her dedication, she established the NGO, Ek Khwaab, extending healthcare services through Mission Jugnu to underprivileged women.

Operating across eight Indian states, Dr. Vohra's initiatives advocate menstrual hygiene awareness and distribute sanitary pads. Recognized with the International Icon Award, presented by Malaika Arora, her work exemplifies dedication to societal welfare. Through relentless service, Dr. Vohra remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations.