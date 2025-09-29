Pakistan's Ongoing Battle Against Polio: New Cases Emerge

In an alarming update, Pakistan has recorded two new polio cases in its southwestern Sindh province, raising the 2025 tally to 29 cases, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The new cases were identified in Badin and Thatta districts of Sindh. Overall, 18 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Amid ongoing efforts to eradicate the virus, a sub-national polio vaccination campaign recently reached nearly 21 million children, with a nationwide campaign scheduled for October 13-19 to target 45.4 million children under five with door-to-door vaccination drives.

Pakistan remains one of the last two countries where polio is endemic, alongside Afghanistan. The infectious disease can cause lifelong paralysis, with vaccination campaigns critical to boost immunity in children.

