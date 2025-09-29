Left Menu

Pakistan's Ongoing Battle Against Polio: New Cases Emerge

Two new polio cases in Sindh province bring Pakistan's total to 29 in 2025. A nationwide vaccination campaign aims to protect 45.4 million children under five. Despite efforts, Pakistan remains one of two countries where polio is endemic, facing challenges like security and vaccine hesitancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:27 IST
Pakistan's Ongoing Battle Against Polio: New Cases Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an alarming update, Pakistan has recorded two new polio cases in its southwestern Sindh province, raising the 2025 tally to 29 cases, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The new cases were identified in Badin and Thatta districts of Sindh. Overall, 18 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nine in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Amid ongoing efforts to eradicate the virus, a sub-national polio vaccination campaign recently reached nearly 21 million children, with a nationwide campaign scheduled for October 13-19 to target 45.4 million children under five with door-to-door vaccination drives.

Pakistan remains one of the last two countries where polio is endemic, alongside Afghanistan. The infectious disease can cause lifelong paralysis, with vaccination campaigns critical to boost immunity in children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

 India
2
Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

 India
3
Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes

Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes

 Global
4
GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera

GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025