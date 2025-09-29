Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Steps Up Fight Against Drug Abuse with New De-Addiction Initiative

The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 5.34 crore for a 100-bed de-addiction centre in Sirmaur district. A comprehensive strategy targeting drug abuse prevention and rehabilitation is underway, with multiple new centres planned and a new legislation enforcing strict penalties against drug smuggling and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh Steps Up Fight Against Drug Abuse with New De-Addiction Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Himachal Pradesh has announced a significant investment of Rs 5.34 crore for the creation of a 100-bed de-addiction centre in Sirmaur district, as part of an extensive strategy to combat drug abuse.

This initiative will establish five additional centres in Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Solan, and Sirmaur, as well as expand the 'Disha' programme, featuring 108 new counselling centres. It is aimed at prevention and early intervention, ensuring youth and those already affected receive necessary support.

With legislation such as the Himachal Pradesh Organised Crime (Prevention and Control) Bill 2025, the state aims to address drug-related crime with strict penalties, including the death penalty. A special monitoring committee is also being set up to regulate narcotics manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

 India
2
Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

 India
3
Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes

Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes

 Global
4
GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera

GoC White Knight Corps Strengthens Security in Naushera

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025