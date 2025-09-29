Himachal Pradesh Steps Up Fight Against Drug Abuse with New De-Addiction Initiative

The government of Himachal Pradesh has announced a significant investment of Rs 5.34 crore for the creation of a 100-bed de-addiction centre in Sirmaur district, as part of an extensive strategy to combat drug abuse.

This initiative will establish five additional centres in Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Solan, and Sirmaur, as well as expand the 'Disha' programme, featuring 108 new counselling centres. It is aimed at prevention and early intervention, ensuring youth and those already affected receive necessary support.

With legislation such as the Himachal Pradesh Organised Crime (Prevention and Control) Bill 2025, the state aims to address drug-related crime with strict penalties, including the death penalty. A special monitoring committee is also being set up to regulate narcotics manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)