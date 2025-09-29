Left Menu

India's Multi-Sectoral Push for a National Dementia Strategy

A national meet in Delhi proposed a National Dementia Registry and a multi-sectoral strategy to address dementia in India, aligning with WHO's call for national plans. Experts emphasized stakeholder collaboration across health, social, and community systems to ensure timely and equitable care for individuals with dementia and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:04 IST
In a significant move towards addressing dementia, a national consultative meet in Delhi proposed a National Dementia Registry and a comprehensive strategy involving all stakeholders. The initiative aligns with the World Health Organization's call for national dementia plans.

Organised by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Dementia India Alliance, and supported by multiple national bodies, the meet brought healthcare professionals and policymakers together to discuss unified efforts.

Experts highlighted the multi-sectoral challenge of dementia, urging collaboration across health, social welfare, and community systems to provide timely and equitable care to affected families.

