Gaudium IVF Refiles for IPO to Expand Fertility Services Across India

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd refiles for its IPO with Sebi, planning to issue new shares and an offer for sale by founder Manika Khanna. The funds aim to establish new IVF centers, repay debts, and enhance their market presence in the growing Indian ART sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:41 IST
Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd has submitted a revised draft with Sebi to initiate an IPO, intending to issue new shares and an offer for sale by its promoter, Manika Khanna.

The capital raised is set to fund the development of 19 new IVF centers, debt repayment, and general corporate activities, emphasizing their strategic expansion in the Indian IVF market.

With an increasing demand for fertility services and favorable demographic conditions, this move aims to leverage Gaudium's established brand and market position to capture a larger share of the projected growth in the sector.

