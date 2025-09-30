Protect Your Voice: Insights from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital ENT Specialists

ENT specialists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital are highlighting the vocal strain challenges faced by professionals whose work heavily relies on their voices. From teachers to singers, vocal strain is a prevalent issue that needs early intervention to avoid long-term damage.

Vocal strain arises from overuse, leading to symptoms such as hoarseness and discomfort, jeopardizing professionals who depend on their voices. Career repercussions include compromised performances for singers and lectures for teachers. Early detection and treatment at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital can prevent these issues from escalating.

The hospital's specialists suggest preventative tips like staying hydrated, using amplification tools, and seeking medical advice early. Equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools, they provide treatments, including voice therapy and minimally invasive surgeries, to manage and mitigate the impact of vocal strain effectively.

