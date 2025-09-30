Maharashtra Boosts Cancer Care with New Policy and Economic Initiatives

The Maharashtra state cabinet has taken a significant step by introducing a comprehensive cancer care policy aimed at strengthening healthcare within the region. The policy outlines a three-tier integrated system across 18 hospitals to ensure quality cancer treatment for patients.

As part of this initiative, the MAHACARE Foundation will be established with a seed capital of Rs 100 crore. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the policy's role in facilitating early diagnosis and treatment across all districts.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Maharashtra Global Capability Centre Policy 2025, fostering international collaborations and investments. The initiative is set to create 5,000 GCCs and generate extensive employment opportunities. To advance renewable energy, an additional electricity sales tax has been sanctioned, and a new body, MahaGeotech Corporation, will utilize geospatial tech for governance and planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)