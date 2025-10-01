Pfizer Strikes Trump Deal: Lowered Drug Prices and Tariff Relief
Pfizer has agreed to lower drug prices for the U.S. Medicaid program to align with other developed countries, receiving tariff relief in return. The deal marks the first of its kind and is part of a broader initiative to introduce direct-to-consumer pricing for American patients.
In a groundbreaking agreement, Pfizer and President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the pharmaceutical giant would lower prescription drug prices for the U.S. Medicaid program to match those in other developed nations in return for tariff relief. This initiative aims to ease the burden on American patients struggling with exorbitant drug costs.
Market reactions were swift, with shares of Pfizer and other major drugmakers like Eli Lilly, Merck, and Amgen rising following the announcement. This move is seen as a response to Trump's efforts to pressure the pharmaceutical industry into decreasing prices, moving toward a more equitable pricing model compared to international standards.
The initiative extends beyond immediate cost reductions. A new direct-to-consumer platform, TrumpRx, is slated for a 2026 launch, promising U.S. consumers easier access to medications at reduced prices. This shift signals a change in the U.S. landscape where drug makers are encouraged to provide competitive pricing to offset global disparities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
