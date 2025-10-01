Left Menu

Aortic Dissection: The Hidden Threat in Cardiac Care

A nationwide survey of Indian cardiac surgeons reveals significant treatment variation in acute Type A aortic dissection cases. Issues cited include infrastructure limitations and delayed diagnosis. Timely surgery at specialized centers can drastically improve survival rates. Public awareness and advanced techniques like the Frozen Elephant Trunk are crucial for patient outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:03 IST
Hyderabad, 1st October 2025: A groundbreaking nationwide survey, orchestrated by Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, has spotlighted the critical variances in treatment for acute Type A aortic dissection across India. The survey uncovers the discrepancies in surgical approaches, citing problems like poor infrastructure and diagnosis delays that risk patient lives.

Despite these challenges, the survey underscores a crucial takeaway: Performing timely surgery at specialized cardiac centers can significantly improve survival rates. Aortic dissection remains a perilous emergency, with fatalities rapidly occurring without intervention. Public awareness and swift medical responses are paramount.

Dr. Sajja emphasizes that advancements in surgical techniques, such as the Frozen Elephant Trunk procedure, hold promise for patient recovery. This method not only mends the immediate tear but also fortifies the aorta against potential future issues, offering patients a renewed lease on life post-recovery.

