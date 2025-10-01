Strategic Vision: Dr. R. S. Sharma Joins Digital Health News as Advisor

Digital Health News (DHN), India's premier digital health platform, renowned for driving conversations and influencing policy in healthcare, has appointed Dr. R. S. Sharma as its Strategic Advisor. Known for his transformative role in India's digital landscape, Dr. Sharma is set to further DHN's mission to shape India's digital health future.

With a storied career, Dr. Sharma has been instrumental in pioneering initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and CoWIN, which have laid the groundwork for a robust digital healthcare framework in India. His leadership roles, including CEO of the National Health Authority and Chairman of TRAI, underscore his capability in fostering systemic change.

Dr. Sharma expressed his commitment to building scalable systems serving the populace and looks forward to contributing innovative solutions at DHN, which continues its leadership in digital health transformation. His new role highlights DHN's strategic growth, positioning it to bridge innovation, policy, and practice in healthcare.

