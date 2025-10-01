Left Menu

Strategic Vision: Dr. R. S. Sharma Joins Digital Health News as Advisor

Digital Health News welcomes Dr. R. S. Sharma as Strategic Advisor, enhancing its mission to drive digital health innovation in India. With decades of experience in digital governance, Dr. Sharma aims to propel policy reform and healthcare modernization. His expertise will strengthen DHN's status as a leading digital health platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:56 IST
Strategic Vision: Dr. R. S. Sharma Joins Digital Health News as Advisor

Digital Health News (DHN), India's premier digital health platform, renowned for driving conversations and influencing policy in healthcare, has appointed Dr. R. S. Sharma as its Strategic Advisor. Known for his transformative role in India's digital landscape, Dr. Sharma is set to further DHN's mission to shape India's digital health future.

With a storied career, Dr. Sharma has been instrumental in pioneering initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and CoWIN, which have laid the groundwork for a robust digital healthcare framework in India. His leadership roles, including CEO of the National Health Authority and Chairman of TRAI, underscore his capability in fostering systemic change.

Dr. Sharma expressed his commitment to building scalable systems serving the populace and looks forward to contributing innovative solutions at DHN, which continues its leadership in digital health transformation. His new role highlights DHN's strategic growth, positioning it to bridge innovation, policy, and practice in healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

 Global
2
Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

 India
3
South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

 Global
4
Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025