Debasish Panda Joins Pristyn Care as Strategic Advisor, Paving the Way for Healthcare Innovation

Debasish Panda, noted policy leader and ex-IRDAI Chairman, joins Pristyn Care as Senior Advisor. His extensive expertise in financial governance and healthcare will guide the company's future of affordable and accessible healthcare in India. This collaboration aims to enhance patient coverage via insurance-linked healthcare innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:31 IST
New Delhi, 01 October 2025 – Former IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda assumes the role of Senior Advisor at Pristyn Care, signaling a strategic move to bolster the healthcare provider's mission. Known for his impactful work in India's financial landscape, Panda's addition is expected to further Pristyn Care's goals of accessible and sustainable healthcare.

Panda, an accomplished IAS officer, brings over three decades of leadership experience from his tenure with the Government of India. His previous positions, including Secretary of DFS, have been marked by significant reforms in banking, insurance, and pensions. His expertise is anticipated to be instrumental in navigating Pristyn Care through its next growth phase.

Panda's collaboration with Pristyn Care aligns with the company's goal of expanding healthcare access. His regulatory insights are expected to drive innovations in insurance-linked health services. Pristyn Care specializes in advanced surgeries across 30+ cities in India, leveraging technology for seamless patient experiences.

