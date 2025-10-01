Debasish Panda Joins Pristyn Care as Strategic Advisor, Paving the Way for Healthcare Innovation

New Delhi, 01 October 2025 – Former IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda assumes the role of Senior Advisor at Pristyn Care, signaling a strategic move to bolster the healthcare provider's mission. Known for his impactful work in India's financial landscape, Panda's addition is expected to further Pristyn Care's goals of accessible and sustainable healthcare.

Panda, an accomplished IAS officer, brings over three decades of leadership experience from his tenure with the Government of India. His previous positions, including Secretary of DFS, have been marked by significant reforms in banking, insurance, and pensions. His expertise is anticipated to be instrumental in navigating Pristyn Care through its next growth phase.

Panda's collaboration with Pristyn Care aligns with the company's goal of expanding healthcare access. His regulatory insights are expected to drive innovations in insurance-linked health services. Pristyn Care specializes in advanced surgeries across 30+ cities in India, leveraging technology for seamless patient experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)