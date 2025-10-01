Left Menu

Revolutionizing Joint Pain Relief: Breakthroughs in Low-Dose Radiotherapy

Low-dose radiotherapy emerges as a promising treatment for osteoarthritis and a potential alternative for other conditions. Korean researchers demonstrate its efficacy and safety for knee arthritis, while U.S. trials show similar outcomes. Surprisingly low risk of malignancies is reported, amid its increasing use for musculoskeletal pain relief in Europe.

01-10-2025
Groundbreaking research presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) meeting in San Francisco highlights the potential of low-dose radiotherapy as a safe and effective treatment for mild-to-moderate osteoarthritis. A randomized trial involving Korean volunteers with knee arthritis showed significant pain reduction and improved physical function after receiving a 3 Gy dose over six sessions.

The study underscores low-dose radiation's promise, particularly as results far exceed the sham procedure's outcomes. With 84% of U.S. patients reporting pain relief, the approach is hailed as a viable option for joint pain, despite historical reluctance due to insufficient randomized trials. Experts advise cautious use near blood-cell-producing bone marrow due to a slight risk of blood cancers.

Given its advantages over more invasive treatments, the potential for wider adoption in osteoarthritis management is significant. Further trials are anticipated to cement low-dose radiotherapy's role, providing a turning point toward more accessible and less intrusive pain relief solutions.

