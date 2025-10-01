The Wisdom of Age: Supporting Our Roots in Society

Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons, the spotlight was on the essential role of the elderly in society. Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services, stated that like trees needing roots for strength, society needs the elderly for a robust foundation. She emphasized that emotional support from families and communities is crucial.

An event titled 'Pearls of Wisdom: Stories That Shape Us from Seniors' honored trailblazers Dr Sneh Bhargava, Dr V L Bhargava, and Dr Hemlata Tiwari. AIIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr Nirupam Madaan, illustrated the challenges the elderly face, stressing the necessity for better infrastructure and financial preparedness as their population surges.

Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti called attention to preventive healthcare, advocating for essential vaccines and brain activities to stave off age-related ailments. Dr Reva Tripathi directed focus on senior women's unique health concerns, urging annual gynaecological screenings. The collective consensus underscored that comprehensive awareness and preparations are imperative to ensure seniors' wellbeing.