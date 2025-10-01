Left Menu

Screwworm Outbreak Threatens Mexico; Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Mexico experienced a 32% surge in screwworm parasite cases, heightening tensions with the U.S. as the infestation nears the border. With 6,703 confirmed cases, the outbreak affects cattle severely. Diplomatic disputes arise amidst U.S. firewall on Mexican cattle imports and historical screwworm concerns.

Updated: 01-10-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:10 IST
Mexico reports a significant 32% rise in confirmed cases of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite, with numbers reaching 6,703 as the outbreak progresses northwards. The alarming spread, primarily impacting cattle, has heightened diplomatic frictions with the United States, triggering concerns over livestock safety.

The latest findings from sanitation agency Senasica indicate that the outbreak is increasingly concentrated, moving closer to the U.S. border. Of the total cases, a vast majority have been confirmed in cattle, sparking fears over livestock health and economic impact.

Tensions between Mexico and the U.S. have escalated, as the U.S. blames Mexico for insufficient containment measures, maintaining closed border policies for Mexican cattle imports. As screwworm approaches crucial proximities near the border, both nations face critical challenges in managing this parasitic threat.

