Screwworm Outbreak Threatens Mexico; Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Mexico reports a significant 32% rise in confirmed cases of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite, with numbers reaching 6,703 as the outbreak progresses northwards. The alarming spread, primarily impacting cattle, has heightened diplomatic frictions with the United States, triggering concerns over livestock safety.

The latest findings from sanitation agency Senasica indicate that the outbreak is increasingly concentrated, moving closer to the U.S. border. Of the total cases, a vast majority have been confirmed in cattle, sparking fears over livestock health and economic impact.

Tensions between Mexico and the U.S. have escalated, as the U.S. blames Mexico for insufficient containment measures, maintaining closed border policies for Mexican cattle imports. As screwworm approaches crucial proximities near the border, both nations face critical challenges in managing this parasitic threat.