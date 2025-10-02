Left Menu

Health Industry Shifts Amid Global Changes

Recent developments in health sectors see Pfizer's tariff deal boosting stock prices, Indivior relocating to the U.S., the UK's legal win in PPE contracts, and insurers decreasing Medicare Advantage operations in 2026. Efforts to enhance U.S. drug capacity continue, as food companies eliminate artificial additives in health initiatives.

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. and European healthcare stocks witnessed a surge as Pfizer struck a deal with President Donald Trump to reduce prescription drug prices in the Medicaid program, incorporating tariff relief.

The UK's Indivior plans to shift its corporate base to the U.S. after listing in New York, following the cancellation of its secondary UK stock exchange listing due to market disparities.

In a landmark legal victory, Britain's government secured a £122 million judgement against PPE Medpro over a failed PPE supply contract. Concurrently, U.S. health insurers announced a pullback in Medicare Advantage operations, amidst tightening government reimbursements.

