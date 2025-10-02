Health Industry Shifts Amid Global Changes

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. and European healthcare stocks witnessed a surge as Pfizer struck a deal with President Donald Trump to reduce prescription drug prices in the Medicaid program, incorporating tariff relief.

The UK's Indivior plans to shift its corporate base to the U.S. after listing in New York, following the cancellation of its secondary UK stock exchange listing due to market disparities.

In a landmark legal victory, Britain's government secured a £122 million judgement against PPE Medpro over a failed PPE supply contract. Concurrently, U.S. health insurers announced a pullback in Medicare Advantage operations, amidst tightening government reimbursements.