Govt Begins Rollout of Lower Screening Age for Bowel Cancer Detection

Starting Monday, New Zealanders aged 58 and over in Northland, Auckland, and the South Island will now be eligible for free bowel cancer screening, as part of the Government’s plan to lower the national screening age from 60 to 58. The rest of the North Island will follow suit in March 2026, with full national rollout by March 2027, Health Minister Simeon Brown announced.

The change marks the first major step toward aligning New Zealand’s screening programme with Australia’s, where the eligibility age already starts at 50. “Earlier this year, I confirmed the Government’s commitment to lowering the bowel screening age to match Australia, so that fewer New Zealanders die from bowel cancer,” Mr Brown said.

Thousands to Benefit from Earlier Testing

By reducing the starting age to 58, the Government estimates 122,000 additional people will gain access to free screening within the first year alone. Over the next 25 years, this initiative is projected to prevent 771 bowel cancer cases and save 566 lives.

“Bowel cancer is New Zealand’s second biggest cancer killer,” Mr Brown noted. “This change will help detect cancers earlier, when they can often be treated successfully. It’s a simple step that will save hundreds of lives.”

Under the programme, newly eligible participants will receive invitations for free home-based testing kits, designed to detect traces of blood in stool samples — a potential early indicator of cancer.

Expanding Access Through the FIT for Symptomatic Pathway

Complementing the expanded screening programme, the Government is also introducing a new FIT for Symptomatic pathway — a nationwide initiative that enables faster and less invasive testing for individuals who show possible bowel cancer symptoms.

The Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) is a simple, non-invasive home test that detects blood in stool samples, helping clinicians assess risk levels before referring patients for colonoscopy.

“This pathway will free up specialist capacity by prioritising colonoscopies for those at highest risk,” Mr Brown explained. “It will reduce unnecessary referrals, shorten waiting times, and accelerate diagnosis for those who need it most.”

The FIT pathway is already operational in Waikato, with Counties Manukau, Waitematā, and Hawke’s Bay set to adopt it within the next two months, ahead of a nationwide rollout in 2026.

According to Ministry of Health projections, the new pathway could cut colonoscopy referrals by 30 to 60 percent, significantly easing pressure on the public health system while ensuring faster access to diagnosis and treatment.

Boosting Diagnostic and Screening Capacity

Recognising the need to support increased demand, the Government has introduced a diagnostic uplift package to deliver an additional 7,100 colonoscopies through to July 2026. This effort aims to bolster capacity and reduce bottlenecks in diagnostic services as screening eligibility expands.

Furthermore, the Government has earmarked $19 million to improve participation among communities with historically low screening rates, including Māori and Pacific populations. The initiative includes:

Targeted awareness campaigns to promote early detection;

New online educational resources to encourage participation; and

Simplified test return options through community laboratories and pharmacies.

“These targeted measures will ensure that everyone — regardless of background or location — can access lifesaving screening,” said Mr Brown.

Long-Term Strategy to Save Lives

The Government has commissioned Erasmus University to model the long-term impacts of further lowering the screening age, with the goal of eventually matching Australia’s threshold of 50 years.

Mr Brown reaffirmed that this is only the beginning of a comprehensive effort to reduce bowel cancer mortality. “By lowering the screening age, expanding diagnostic capacity, and introducing the FIT for Symptomatic pathway, we’re making a real and measurable difference in saving lives,” he said.

With early detection being the most effective defence against bowel cancer, these changes are expected to deliver both public health and economic benefits, reducing treatment costs and improving long-term outcomes for thousands of New Zealand families.