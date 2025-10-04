Pioneering Robot-Assisted Kidney Transplant in Jaipur

In a medical milestone for Rajasthan, Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur has successfully performed its inaugural robot-assisted kidney transplant. The groundbreaking procedure took place on Saturday, involving a 71-year-old mother who selflessly donated a kidney to her 38-year-old son.

The recipient was on dialysis after both his kidneys failed due to high blood pressure, according to Dr. Shivam Priyadarshi, head of the hospital's urology department. The surgery marks the first of its kind in a state-run hospital in north India, conducted under the expert supervision of Dr. Anant Kumar from New Delhi.

The transplant procedure utilized advanced robotic technology, offering the benefits of smaller incisions, reduced post-operative pain, and a faster recovery for patients. Medical professionals executed the donor surgery using a laparoscopic technique to safely extract the kidney.

