Pioneering Robot-Assisted Kidney Transplant in Jaipur

Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur performed its first robot-assisted kidney transplant. A 71-year-old mother donated a kidney to her 38-year-old son, who suffered kidney failure due to high blood pressure. The surgery offered less pain and faster recovery, guided by expert Dr. Anant Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a medical milestone for Rajasthan, Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur has successfully performed its inaugural robot-assisted kidney transplant. The groundbreaking procedure took place on Saturday, involving a 71-year-old mother who selflessly donated a kidney to her 38-year-old son.

The recipient was on dialysis after both his kidneys failed due to high blood pressure, according to Dr. Shivam Priyadarshi, head of the hospital's urology department. The surgery marks the first of its kind in a state-run hospital in north India, conducted under the expert supervision of Dr. Anant Kumar from New Delhi.

The transplant procedure utilized advanced robotic technology, offering the benefits of smaller incisions, reduced post-operative pain, and a faster recovery for patients. Medical professionals executed the donor surgery using a laparoscopic technique to safely extract the kidney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

