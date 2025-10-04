Concerns Arise Over Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths in Rajasthan
A six-year-old boy died from acute brain fever in Jaipur after receiving a cough syrup at home. His death, along with others in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, sparked concerns over the syrup's safety. However, state health officials insist the medicine is free from contamination.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing concerns about the safety of cough syrups, a six-year-old boy from Churu has tragically died of acute brain fever in Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital, just hours after being transferred there. The incident adds to an alarming sequence of child deaths across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
The boy's parents allege that they administered a cough syrup at home prior to his hospitalization. In a disturbing trend, a total of 11 child deaths—nine in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan—are being linked to possibly contaminated cough syrups.
Despite these claims, state health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar reassured the public, stating confident results from two separate laboratory tests, which found no faults with the medicine. Officials continue to stand by the safety and efficacy of the syrup dispensed under government healthcare initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US FDA slaps new requirements for Indonesia's shrimp and spices after radioactive contamination
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Clarifies on Cough Syrup Contamination Link
Radioactive Shock: Indonesia's Contamination Crisis Unravels
Radioactive Ripple: Unraveling the Caesium-137 Contamination Near Jakarta
Sindh CM Suspends Health Officials Amid New Polio Cases Surge