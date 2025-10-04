Left Menu

Concerns Arise Over Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths in Rajasthan

A six-year-old boy died from acute brain fever in Jaipur after receiving a cough syrup at home. His death, along with others in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, sparked concerns over the syrup's safety. However, state health officials insist the medicine is free from contamination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:26 IST
Concerns Arise Over Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths in Rajasthan
boy
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns about the safety of cough syrups, a six-year-old boy from Churu has tragically died of acute brain fever in Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital, just hours after being transferred there. The incident adds to an alarming sequence of child deaths across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The boy's parents allege that they administered a cough syrup at home prior to his hospitalization. In a disturbing trend, a total of 11 child deaths—nine in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan—are being linked to possibly contaminated cough syrups.

Despite these claims, state health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar reassured the public, stating confident results from two separate laboratory tests, which found no faults with the medicine. Officials continue to stand by the safety and efficacy of the syrup dispensed under government healthcare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
2
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
3
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global
4
Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

Tragedy at Al Khoziny: Deadly Collapse at Indonesian Islamic School

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025