Amid growing concerns about the safety of cough syrups, a six-year-old boy from Churu has tragically died of acute brain fever in Jaipur's JK Lon Hospital, just hours after being transferred there. The incident adds to an alarming sequence of child deaths across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The boy's parents allege that they administered a cough syrup at home prior to his hospitalization. In a disturbing trend, a total of 11 child deaths—nine in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan—are being linked to possibly contaminated cough syrups.

Despite these claims, state health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar reassured the public, stating confident results from two separate laboratory tests, which found no faults with the medicine. Officials continue to stand by the safety and efficacy of the syrup dispensed under government healthcare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)