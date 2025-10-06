Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital ICU Claims Six Lives

A tragic fire incident occurred at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, claiming six lives in the hospital's neuro ICU. The fire erupted around midnight, reportedly due to a short circuit. Despite rescue efforts, flames spread rapidly, allowing only five patients to be saved.

The state government took prompt action by dismissing key hospital staff, launching a compensation plan, and canceling the fire safety agency's tender. Adding to the urgency, a high-level committee has been established to investigate the disaster and enforce safety protocols to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Families of the deceased expressed anger and frustration, alleging negligence from hospital authorities. Meanwhile, politicians, including Prime Minister Modi, have condemned the incident, emphasizing the urgent need for responsibility and transparency within the hospital administration. A thorough investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)