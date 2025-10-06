Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital ICU Claims Six Lives

A catastrophic fire at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur resulted in the deaths of six patients in its neuro ICU. The blaze, suspected to be from a short circuit, incited grief and protests from families, leading to a government investigation and reassignment of hospital officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital ICU Claims Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident occurred at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, claiming six lives in the hospital's neuro ICU. The fire erupted around midnight, reportedly due to a short circuit. Despite rescue efforts, flames spread rapidly, allowing only five patients to be saved.

The state government took prompt action by dismissing key hospital staff, launching a compensation plan, and canceling the fire safety agency's tender. Adding to the urgency, a high-level committee has been established to investigate the disaster and enforce safety protocols to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Families of the deceased expressed anger and frustration, alleging negligence from hospital authorities. Meanwhile, politicians, including Prime Minister Modi, have condemned the incident, emphasizing the urgent need for responsibility and transparency within the hospital administration. A thorough investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025