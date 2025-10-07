Left Menu

CDC Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines: Emphasizes Personal Choice

The CDC, guided by new vaccine advisors, has ceased recommending COVID-19 shots for all, leaving decisions up to individuals. This shift, endorsed by Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill, prioritizes personal choice and informed consent. The change sparks debate over vaccine risks and benefits communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has adopted new guidelines on COVID-19 vaccinations, following recommendations from a new group of advisors appointed by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Departing from previous policy, the CDC no longer universally recommends COVID-19 shots. Instead, individuals are encouraged to make personal decisions, notably for those over 65 or with health concerns. Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O'Neill, acting as the CDC's director, endorsed these changes.

While the panel's guidance emphasizes the importance of informed consent, discussions continue around the safety and efficacy of vaccines, with major medical societies still advocating for vaccinations in at-risk groups. The decision allows the Vaccines for Children program to continue offering COVID-19 doses to qualifying families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

