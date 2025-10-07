Left Menu

Historic Implantation of Dual-Chamber Leadless Pacemaker in India

Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital successfully performed India's first dual-chamber leadless pacemaker implantation. This groundbreaking procedure was done on an 83-year-old man using a minimally invasive method, offering a safer and scar-free recovery. The patient suffered from chronic ailments, significantly improving post-surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:27 IST
Historic Implantation of Dual-Chamber Leadless Pacemaker in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark medical achievement, Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket recently performed the nation's first dual-chamber leadless pacemaker implantation.

The breakthrough involved installing the AVEIR DR pacemaker in an octogenarian patient who suffered from numerous ailments, including chronic kidney disease and hypertension. He experienced dangerous heart episodes requiring urgent intervention.

The minimally invasive procedure bypassed traditional surgical methods, eliminating chest incisions and wires, thereby reducing the risk of infection and offering a swift recovery. Led by Dr. Balbir Singh, the team achieved a historic milestone in Indian medical history.

TRENDING

1
Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

 Global
2
Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

 India
4
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025