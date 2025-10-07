Historic Implantation of Dual-Chamber Leadless Pacemaker in India

In a landmark medical achievement, Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket recently performed the nation's first dual-chamber leadless pacemaker implantation.

The breakthrough involved installing the AVEIR DR pacemaker in an octogenarian patient who suffered from numerous ailments, including chronic kidney disease and hypertension. He experienced dangerous heart episodes requiring urgent intervention.

The minimally invasive procedure bypassed traditional surgical methods, eliminating chest incisions and wires, thereby reducing the risk of infection and offering a swift recovery. Led by Dr. Balbir Singh, the team achieved a historic milestone in Indian medical history.