Life Saved: Rare Heart Procedure Gives Iraqi Boy New Hope

A seven-year-old Iraqi boy with a persistent, fast heart rhythm underwent a successful rare cardiac procedure, electrophysiology study and radiofrequency ablation, at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in India. This intricate operation, risky due to the child's low weight, restored his heart rhythm and alleviated the life-threatening condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable medical achievement, a seven-year-old boy from Iraq has been given a new lease on life following a complex heart procedure at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) in India. The young patient suffered from incessant tachycardia, a condition marked by dangerously fast heart rhythms.

Despite the high risks associated with his age and low body weight, doctors performed a rare electrophysiology study and radiofrequency ablation. These intricate procedures restored his heart to a normal rhythm and have been lauded as a significant accomplishment due to the boy's fragile condition.

This case underscores the pioneering capabilities of the specialized Pediatric Electrophysiology Programme at FEHI, which attracts patients worldwide seeking advanced cardiac care. The boy, now on a path to recovery, symbolizes hope for similarly afflicted young patients.

