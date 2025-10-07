Life Saved: Rare Heart Procedure Gives Iraqi Boy New Hope

In a remarkable medical achievement, a seven-year-old boy from Iraq has been given a new lease on life following a complex heart procedure at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) in India. The young patient suffered from incessant tachycardia, a condition marked by dangerously fast heart rhythms.

Despite the high risks associated with his age and low body weight, doctors performed a rare electrophysiology study and radiofrequency ablation. These intricate procedures restored his heart to a normal rhythm and have been lauded as a significant accomplishment due to the boy's fragile condition.

This case underscores the pioneering capabilities of the specialized Pediatric Electrophysiology Programme at FEHI, which attracts patients worldwide seeking advanced cardiac care. The boy, now on a path to recovery, symbolizes hope for similarly afflicted young patients.

