Gujarat Cracks Down on Pharmaceutical Firms After Cough Syrup Controversy

In a decisive move, the Gujarat government has shut down the production lines of two pharmaceutical companies, Shape Pharma Pvt Ltd and Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. This follows a tragic incident involving the deaths of 14 children from Madhya Pradesh, which were suspectedly linked to a toxic cough syrup.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that investigations revealed the cough syrups, labeled as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), were being produced in Gujarat. In response, the state conducted rigorous inspections of the firms, leading to the immediate cessation of their medicine manufacturing operations.

To fortify public health safety, the Gujarat FDCA has mandated comprehensive inspections of all oral liquid medicine makers across the state. Chemists have been directed to recall NSQ syrups, highlight the importance of strict quality control in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)