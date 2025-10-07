Left Menu

Gujarat Cracks Down on Pharmaceutical Firms After Cough Syrup Controversy

The Gujarat government has halted operations at two pharmaceutical firms after their cough syrups were linked to multiple child deaths. The firms were ordered to suspend production and recall non-standard medicines. Authorities are intensifying scrutiny to ensure medicine quality within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, the Gujarat government has shut down the production lines of two pharmaceutical companies, Shape Pharma Pvt Ltd and Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. This follows a tragic incident involving the deaths of 14 children from Madhya Pradesh, which were suspectedly linked to a toxic cough syrup.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that investigations revealed the cough syrups, labeled as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), were being produced in Gujarat. In response, the state conducted rigorous inspections of the firms, leading to the immediate cessation of their medicine manufacturing operations.

To fortify public health safety, the Gujarat FDCA has mandated comprehensive inspections of all oral liquid medicine makers across the state. Chemists have been directed to recall NSQ syrups, highlight the importance of strict quality control in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

