Controversy Surrounds 'Toxic' Teaser Featuring Yash

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has urged action against the film 'Toxic' teaser starring Yash following complaints from the AAP's women’s wing about alleged obscene content. The teaser, released on Yash's 40th birthday, has sparked debate on social media with calls to ban it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:09 IST
The Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC) has addressed a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), calling for 'appropriate action' after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised objections. This follows allegations of obscene content in the teaser of the upcoming film 'Toxic', in which actor Yash stars.

Members of the AAP's women's wing approached the state women's commission earlier, urging action against what they described as objectionable scenes. Their complaint claimed that such content harms the social well-being of women and children, degrades women's dignity, and insults Kannada culture.

The film's teaser, released on actor Yash's birthday, has split social media users. While some criticize director Geetu Mohandas for apparent objectification, others defend the content. 'Toxic', featuring an ensemble cast and slated for a March release, is already igniting strong reactions.

