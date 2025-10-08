Tamil Nadu Government Cracks Down on Contaminated Cough Syrup Manufacturer
The Tamil Nadu government is taking criminal action against a drug manufacturer whose cough syrup is linked to children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh. Containing diethylene glycol, 'Coldrif' syrup has been banned and the factory sealed. Notices have been issued to cease operations.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government has taken an aggressive stance against a drug manufacturer following the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. The children reportedly died from kidney failure after consuming a cough syrup known as 'Coldrif', which was found to contain the toxic substance diethylene glycol.
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that the manufacture of the syrup, containing 48.6% poison, has prompted the government to issue a second notice to the company demanding an explanation. Despite waiting for a response, the minister emphasized that criminal charges are likely.
Authorities have taken immediate steps, including sealing the factory and ordering a stop to its production. Measures are in place to prevent sales in other states, including issuing advisories to Puducherry and Odisha. Full closure of the firm is being pursued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Takes Action: Coldrif Cough Syrup Banned After Child Deaths
MP govt bans sale of Coldrif syrup after nine children die of suspected renal failure in month
MP bans sale of Coldrif cough syrup after 14 children die; samples contained toxic substance
Samples of Coldrif cough syrup found 'adulterated', TN Minister promises action after probe
Kerala suspends sale, distribution of Coldrif syrup, says Health Minister