Tamil Nadu Government Cracks Down on Contaminated Cough Syrup Manufacturer

The Tamil Nadu government has taken an aggressive stance against a drug manufacturer following the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. The children reportedly died from kidney failure after consuming a cough syrup known as 'Coldrif', which was found to contain the toxic substance diethylene glycol.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that the manufacture of the syrup, containing 48.6% poison, has prompted the government to issue a second notice to the company demanding an explanation. Despite waiting for a response, the minister emphasized that criminal charges are likely.

Authorities have taken immediate steps, including sealing the factory and ordering a stop to its production. Measures are in place to prevent sales in other states, including issuing advisories to Puducherry and Odisha. Full closure of the firm is being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)