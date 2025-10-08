Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Cracks Down on Contaminated Cough Syrup Manufacturer

The Tamil Nadu government is taking criminal action against a drug manufacturer whose cough syrup is linked to children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh. Containing diethylene glycol, 'Coldrif' syrup has been banned and the factory sealed. Notices have been issued to cease operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Government Cracks Down on Contaminated Cough Syrup Manufacturer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has taken an aggressive stance against a drug manufacturer following the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. The children reportedly died from kidney failure after consuming a cough syrup known as 'Coldrif', which was found to contain the toxic substance diethylene glycol.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that the manufacture of the syrup, containing 48.6% poison, has prompted the government to issue a second notice to the company demanding an explanation. Despite waiting for a response, the minister emphasized that criminal charges are likely.

Authorities have taken immediate steps, including sealing the factory and ordering a stop to its production. Measures are in place to prevent sales in other states, including issuing advisories to Puducherry and Odisha. Full closure of the firm is being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Software Engineer's Untimely Demise

Tragic End: Software Engineer's Untimely Demise

 India
2
'Neeriddre Nale': A Revolutionary Initiative for Water Conservation in Karnataka

'Neeriddre Nale': A Revolutionary Initiative for Water Conservation in Karna...

 India
3
Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India

Taliban's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: Amir Khan Muttaqi Visits India

 Global
4
India Eyes Mars: Mangalyaan 2 Project Timeline Unveiled

India Eyes Mars: Mangalyaan 2 Project Timeline Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025