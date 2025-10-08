Left Menu

Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on Contaminated Cough Syrup

Amid the tragic death of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh linked to contaminated cough syrup, Maharashtra's FDA has initiated a campaign to inspect and test liquid oral formulations in hospitals and distributors. Manufacturers are being scrutinized for quality control, and the public is urged to avoid Coldrif Syrup.

08-10-2025
In reaction to the tragic deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh due to contaminated cough syrup, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a decisive campaign to inspect and test liquid oral formulations available in hospitals and distributor stocks.

The FDA has instructed its joint commissioners and drug inspectors to submit extensive details of all manufacturers while collecting samples for examination from both government and private sectors. This follows an urgent circular after a high-level FDA meeting on October 7.

The FDA's crackdown includes inspecting liquid oral manufacturers between October 10 and 15, focusing on solvent quality, vendor validation, and testing protocols. Manufacturers found using contaminated substances face severe penalties, and the FDA calls for the public to stop using Coldrif Syrup immediately.

