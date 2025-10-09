Tragic Tamil Nadu Cough Syrup Scandal: Madhya Pradesh Demands Accountability

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has publicly criticized the Tamil Nadu government for its lack of cooperation concerning the investigation into the tragic deaths of 22 children. These fatalities were linked to the consumption of a cough syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu, said to cause suspected kidney failures.

Yadav, visiting the affected in Nagpur hospitals, revealed the arrest of the pharma company owner responsible for the syrup. He suggested this as a manufacturing flaw and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take decisive action. The syrup in question, Coldrif, has since been banned, and the factory in Tamil Nadu was sealed.

Yadav emphasized the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to the affected families, assuring stern action against those culpable. The state formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough inquiry, showcasing its resolve to safeguard children's lives and ensure public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)