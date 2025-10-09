Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Diagnosis Using First-of-Its-Kind Procedure

A groundbreaking medical procedure has led to the accurate diagnosis of lung cancer in a 70-year-old patient at Fortis Noida, marking a first in north India. Previously undetected despite numerous tests, the cancer was identified through the use of a Cone Beam CT (CBCT)-guided cryo-lung biopsy.

The patient, a chronic smoker, faced worsening breathlessness and significant weight loss. Earlier tests provided inconclusive results, suggesting only infection or non-specific conditions. A subsequent PET-CT scan detected a suspicious lung lesion, but standard biopsy techniques posed high risks, necessitating this advanced approach.

Dr. Rahul Sharma's team performed the minimally invasive procedure, which combines real-time 3D imaging and enhanced scope navigation. This allowed the extraction of viable tissue samples, confirming Non-Small Cell Carcinoma. The accurate staging averted unnecessary surgery, facilitating timely treatment initiation.