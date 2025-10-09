Left Menu

Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Diagnosis Using First-of-Its-Kind Procedure

A 70-year-old at Fortis Noida was diagnosed with lung cancer through a CBCT-guided cryo-lung biopsy, a first for north India. The advanced procedure was essential due to prior diagnostic challenges and risk factors, allowing accurate detection and appropriate treatment of Non-Small Cell Carcinoma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:35 IST
Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Diagnosis Using First-of-Its-Kind Procedure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking medical procedure has led to the accurate diagnosis of lung cancer in a 70-year-old patient at Fortis Noida, marking a first in north India. Previously undetected despite numerous tests, the cancer was identified through the use of a Cone Beam CT (CBCT)-guided cryo-lung biopsy.

The patient, a chronic smoker, faced worsening breathlessness and significant weight loss. Earlier tests provided inconclusive results, suggesting only infection or non-specific conditions. A subsequent PET-CT scan detected a suspicious lung lesion, but standard biopsy techniques posed high risks, necessitating this advanced approach.

Dr. Rahul Sharma's team performed the minimally invasive procedure, which combines real-time 3D imaging and enhanced scope navigation. This allowed the extraction of viable tissue samples, confirming Non-Small Cell Carcinoma. The accurate staging averted unnecessary surgery, facilitating timely treatment initiation.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

 India
2
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

 India
4
Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025