Celebrating Unsung Heroes: The 18th NATCO Conference in Jaipur

The 18th Annual Conference of the Network and Alliance of Transplant Coordinators (NATCO) will take place in Jaipur, highlighting the significance of organ donation and recognizing key contributors. This event, attended by over 175 coordinators, will also present an award dedicated to Lalita Raghuram's late son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:27 IST
The 18th Annual Conference of the Network and Alliance of Transplant Coordinators (NATCO) is set to convene in Jaipur on October 10 and 11, aimed at promoting organ donation and highlighting success stories from across India. Organized alongside the MOHAN Foundation Jaipur Citizen Forum (MFJCF), the event will take place at the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University.

MFJCF Chairperson Rajiv Arora announced that over 175 transplant coordinators from 15 states would be attending the two-day conference, which will kick off with an inauguration by Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar. Transplant coordinators are critical in managing logistics, organ transport, and creating 'green corridors' to ensure efficient transplantation processes.

NATCO President Pallavi has labeled these coordinators as the 'unsung heroes' of the organ donation process. The conference will also see the presentation of the Best Transplant Coordinator Award 2025, dedicated to Lalita Raghuram's late son, recognizing exceptional efforts in the field of organ donation.

