FDA Cracks Down on Unauthorized Cough Syrup Sales Amid Contamination Scare

The FDA in Pune has targeted 20 pharmacies for selling cough syrup without a prescription. This follows the detection of hazardous diethylene glycol in syrups linked to deaths in neighboring states. Samples from a Gujarat-based firm have been seized for testing as part of a broader inspection drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune has taken action against 20 pharmacies for selling cough syrup without a doctor's prescription, an official announced on Thursday. This move comes after reports of children dying in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly from contaminated cough syrup.

A batch of cough syrup worth over Rs 13 lakh from a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm has been banned in Pune and Karad due to the detection of high levels of diethylene glycol. Officials have collected samples for further testing.

FDA joint commissioner, Girish Hukare, reported that 22 pharmacies were inspected, with 20 found selling syrup without prescriptions. In response, a campaign has been launched to verify cough syrup compliance across private pharmacies and government hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

