Left Menu

Ceigall Secures Rs 1,000 Crore Highway Project in Madhya Pradesh

Ceigall India's subsidiary has been awarded a major infrastructure project worth over Rs 1,000 crore by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd. The project involves constructing a new four-lane highway between Indore and Ujjain, aimed at improving regional connectivity under the Hybrid Annuity Model over 24 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:38 IST
Ceigall Secures Rs 1,000 Crore Highway Project in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ceigall India announced on Monday its acquisition of a significant infrastructure order exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The company's arm, Ceigall Infra Projects Private Ltd, received a Letter of Award from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd for the construction of the Indore–Ujjain Greenfield four-lane highway.

This infrastructural development, executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model, has a projected completion timeline of 24 months. Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ceigall India, highlighted the highway's strategic importance and committed to its timely and safe execution. The endeavor promises to enhance connectivity between the economic and religious centers of Indore and Ujjain.

Ceigall India specializes in infrastructure engineering and construction, executing projects like elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, and highways, all key elements in advancing regional connectivity and economic development.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Sea: Spanish Coach and Family Lost in Indonesian Waters

Tragedy at Sea: Spanish Coach and Family Lost in Indonesian Waters

 Indonesia
2
Controversial MCG Pitch Sparks Debate After Dramatic Two-Day Ashes Test

Controversial MCG Pitch Sparks Debate After Dramatic Two-Day Ashes Test

 Australia
3
Argentina Champions Malvinas Claim & Strengthens Ties with India

Argentina Champions Malvinas Claim & Strengthens Ties with India

 India
4
Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025