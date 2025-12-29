Ceigall Secures Rs 1,000 Crore Highway Project in Madhya Pradesh
Ceigall India's subsidiary has been awarded a major infrastructure project worth over Rs 1,000 crore by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd. The project involves constructing a new four-lane highway between Indore and Ujjain, aimed at improving regional connectivity under the Hybrid Annuity Model over 24 months.
Ceigall India announced on Monday its acquisition of a significant infrastructure order exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The company's arm, Ceigall Infra Projects Private Ltd, received a Letter of Award from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd for the construction of the Indore–Ujjain Greenfield four-lane highway.
This infrastructural development, executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model, has a projected completion timeline of 24 months. Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ceigall India, highlighted the highway's strategic importance and committed to its timely and safe execution. The endeavor promises to enhance connectivity between the economic and religious centers of Indore and Ujjain.
Ceigall India specializes in infrastructure engineering and construction, executing projects like elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, and highways, all key elements in advancing regional connectivity and economic development.
