Leopard Attack Sparks Panic in Madhya Pradesh Village

In a shocking incident on Tuesday afternoon, a leopard killed a 10-year-old boy in a village in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, unleashing fear among the local populace. The attack occurred around 1 pm in Ghunnour village, approximately 60 km from the district headquarters.

The boy, identified as Raj Kol, was playing when the leopard emerged from a thicket, attacked, and dragged him towards the forest amidst several witnesses. The incident occurred near Umaria district, close to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, known for its wildlife.

After the attack, forest department personnel and district administration rushed to the scene to initiate a search using drones and other tracking methods. The boy's body was found later, confirming his death. Villagers have been advised to stay vigilant as the search for the leopard continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)