Leopard Attack Sparks Panic in Madhya Pradesh Village

A leopard attack results in the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident prompted an immediate search by forest officials as the community was warned to take precautions. The situation is under close surveillance as efforts to locate the animal continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katni | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on Tuesday afternoon, a leopard killed a 10-year-old boy in a village in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, unleashing fear among the local populace. The attack occurred around 1 pm in Ghunnour village, approximately 60 km from the district headquarters.

The boy, identified as Raj Kol, was playing when the leopard emerged from a thicket, attacked, and dragged him towards the forest amidst several witnesses. The incident occurred near Umaria district, close to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, known for its wildlife.

After the attack, forest department personnel and district administration rushed to the scene to initiate a search using drones and other tracking methods. The boy's body was found later, confirming his death. Villagers have been advised to stay vigilant as the search for the leopard continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

