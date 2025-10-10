Left Menu

U.S. Finalizes $20 Billion Currency Swap with Argentina

The United States finalized a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina, buying Argentine pesos, following discussions between top finance officials. The move strengthened the peso and provided stability to Argentina's markets, which were concerned about potential volatility and collapse.

Updated: 10-10-2025 01:09 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States sealed a significant $20 billion currency swap agreement with Argentina, purchasing Argentine pesos. This development followed high-level meetings between financial authorities of the two nations in Washington.

The Argentine peso showed signs of strengthening just before markets closed as the deal details emerged. Initial market reactions had been positive, but complete stability required detailed assurances about the deal.

Finance experts like Eduardo Ordonez Bueso and Jim Craige noted the critical nature of this agreement in stabilizing the Argentine economy, especially amid mounting concerns over volatility.

