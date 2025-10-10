Senegal Battles Rare Rift Valley Fever Outbreak: 17 Dead

Senegal has confirmed 17 deaths in a significant outbreak of Rift Valley Fever (RVF), a rare viral disease, according to the health ministry. The outbreak, affecting mainly the northern livestock-producing areas, has sparked concerns about its further spread, with 119 cases reported so far.

The disease, primarily impacting livestock, can infect humans via mosquito bites or through direct contact with infected animals. Severe cases in humans can lead to serious health complications such as hemorrhagic fever, brain swelling, or eye damage, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates.

Efforts to curb the outbreak focus on preventing further transmissions through vaccination of animals and reducing mosquito exposure. Climate change has been cited as a key factor in the increasing frequency of RVF outbreaks across Africa, experts suggest.

