Left Menu

Goa's Commitment to Child Development: Strengthening Anganwadi Services

Goa's Women and Child Development Minister, Vishwajit Rane, reiterated the government's commitment to child development. At a recent meeting, discussions focused on enhancing Anganwadi services under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 initiatives. Efforts aim to improve nutrition, early childhood education, and commemorate 50 years of Anganwadi services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:09 IST
Goa's Commitment to Child Development: Strengthening Anganwadi Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Women and Child Development Minister, Vishwajit Rane, has affirmed the state government's dedication to advancing child development through Anganwadi services. This commitment was echoed during an online meeting chaired by Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi.

The primary discussions revolved around the ongoing 'Saksham Anganwadi' and 'Poshan 2.0' programs, which aim to enhance nutritional outcomes and improve the infrastructure of Anganwadi Centres. The focus was to bolster early childhood care and education initiatives, particularly through the Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi project.

Minister Rane emphasized the importance of transitioning Anganwadis into Saksham Centres, complete with modern amenities and close ties with government schools. The meeting also marked the 50th anniversary of Anganwadi services, which have been critical in providing food, healthcare, and education to preschool children since 1975. Goa's continuous progress in health and nutrition remains a priority for securing a healthier and brighter future for its children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

Kolkata Corruption Probe: ED Raids Properties Linked to West Bengal Minister

 India
2
Puravankara's Steady Rise: Realty Boom Continues

Puravankara's Steady Rise: Realty Boom Continues

 India
3
Gold Prices Soar Amid Global Uncertainties and Rate Cut Expectations

Gold Prices Soar Amid Global Uncertainties and Rate Cut Expectations

 India
4
K Raheja Corp Homes: Setting New Benchmarks in Pune's Luxury Real Estate

K Raheja Corp Homes: Setting New Benchmarks in Pune's Luxury Real Estate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025