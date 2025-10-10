Goa's Commitment to Child Development: Strengthening Anganwadi Services

Goa's Women and Child Development Minister, Vishwajit Rane, has affirmed the state government's dedication to advancing child development through Anganwadi services. This commitment was echoed during an online meeting chaired by Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi.

The primary discussions revolved around the ongoing 'Saksham Anganwadi' and 'Poshan 2.0' programs, which aim to enhance nutritional outcomes and improve the infrastructure of Anganwadi Centres. The focus was to bolster early childhood care and education initiatives, particularly through the Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi project.

Minister Rane emphasized the importance of transitioning Anganwadis into Saksham Centres, complete with modern amenities and close ties with government schools. The meeting also marked the 50th anniversary of Anganwadi services, which have been critical in providing food, healthcare, and education to preschool children since 1975. Goa's continuous progress in health and nutrition remains a priority for securing a healthier and brighter future for its children.

