Urgent Recall Demanded for Hazardous Cough Syrups

Consumer rights organisation Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) has appealed to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to recall the cough syrup Coldrif and similar products across India, citing them as hazardous and unsafe. This request follows recent child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan related to Diethylene Glycol contamination.

A letter addressed to CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare detailed MGP's concerns after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the toxic solvent in the cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals. The substance is notorious for causing kidney failure and death when ingested.

MGP demands an immediate halt to the sale of these syrups nationwide under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, recommending a complete ban on DEG in children's medication. Additionally, they urge the CCPA to seek compensation for affected families through the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.