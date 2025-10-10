Left Menu

Stray Dog Attack Leaves Woman Severely Injured in Guruvayur

A 52-year-old woman named Wahida was severely injured in Guruvayur when a stray dog bit off part of her ear. The attack occurred while she was clearing weeds outside her home. Neighbors intervened, and Wahida received medical care. Her condition remains stable amidst increasing incidents of stray dog attacks in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:16 IST
A 52-year-old woman named Wahida suffered severe injuries after part of her ear was bitten off by a stray dog in Guruvayur on Friday, according to health officials. The attack happened around 5:30 pm while she was clearing weeds outside her house without any prior provocation. This sudden incident alarmed nearby residents who heard her cries for help.

Responding swiftly, neighbors chased the dog away and rushed Wahida to Kunnamkulam Taluk Government Hospital for immediate treatment. Due to the gravity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Thrissur Government Medical College for further medical care.

Hospital authorities have reported that Wahida's condition is currently stable. Residents in the area disclosed that this was not an isolated event, with at least three recent stray dog attacks reported, raising concerns about local safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

