Left Menu

India Strengthens Its Mental Health Response with New App Features

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announces enhancements to the Tele MANAS app, aimed at expanding mental health resources in India. The app now supports 10 regional languages and features improved accessibility and emergency response modules. Actor Deepika Padukone joins as mental health ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:46 IST
India Strengthens Its Mental Health Response with New App Features
Union Health Minister J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced significant advancements in India's efforts to address mental health emergencies on World Mental Health Day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched enhanced features for the National Tele Mental Health Programme, known as Tele MANAS.

These initiatives include Multi-lingual UI, Chatbot, Accessibility, and Emergency Module upgrades to the Tele MANAS app, now accessible in 10 regional languages besides English and Hindi. The move aims to make mental health services more inclusive and accessible across the nation.

In an effort to further elevate mental health awareness, actor Deepika Padukone has been designated as the mental health ambassador, focusing on reducing stigma and promoting government-approved mental health resources. The app's successful track record, with millions of calls handled and widespread user engagement, highlights its effectiveness.

TRENDING

1
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

 Global
2
Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant

Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management P...

 India
3
New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

 India
4
North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025