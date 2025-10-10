India Strengthens Its Mental Health Response with New App Features

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced significant advancements in India's efforts to address mental health emergencies on World Mental Health Day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched enhanced features for the National Tele Mental Health Programme, known as Tele MANAS.

These initiatives include Multi-lingual UI, Chatbot, Accessibility, and Emergency Module upgrades to the Tele MANAS app, now accessible in 10 regional languages besides English and Hindi. The move aims to make mental health services more inclusive and accessible across the nation.

In an effort to further elevate mental health awareness, actor Deepika Padukone has been designated as the mental health ambassador, focusing on reducing stigma and promoting government-approved mental health resources. The app's successful track record, with millions of calls handled and widespread user engagement, highlights its effectiveness.